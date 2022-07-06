June I. (Miller) James, 94, of New Oxford, passed away peacefully on Friday, July 1, 2022, at the Cross Keys Village Brethren Home Community. She was the loving wife of the late Dewey W. James Jr.; together they shared 34 years of marriage before his passing in 1984.
Born February 24, 1928, in Shoemakersville, Pa., she was a daughter of the late Earl L. and Elsie V. (Ulrich) Miller.
June was no stranger to hard work. She grew up on a farm in the 1930s with no electric or indoor plumbing. Her mother passed away when she was just 10 years old. Being the oldest of five siblings, June assumed many of the household responsibilities. She quickly learned how to rinse diapers, haul buckets of water, and make lots of tomato soup and grilled cheese. At the age of 15, June began working at a diner. The owner’s wife took June under her wing and taught her many things about the service.
She graduated from Ontelaunee High School in Leesport, Pa. June met many different types of people working at the diner, which was a new experience for her. She also met her husband, Dewey, there; Dewey and June married when June was just 18 years old and moved in with Dewey’s parents. June’s mother-in-law taught her a lot about cooking and keeping a home. June was grateful for the time she spent living there and always remembers those times fondly.
June had four children, two sons and two daughters. She cherished her children and loved spending time with them. June’s children were the best part of her life and she was very proud to be their mom. June and her husband owned two different restaurants, the Red Barn and the Hanover Diner, which she and Dewey owned from 1957 to 1981.
She was a member of the Hanover Restaurant Association, and served as the organization’s president for one term. She was a long-time member of St. Matthew Lutheran Church, a lifelong member of Soroptimists, and a member of the Pennsylvania Restaurant Association.
June employed many people and had many years of hard work before deciding to retire. After June retired, June spent time volunteering at the hospital as a Grey Lady and she was able to travel with friends to places like China, Italy, Greece and the Caribbean; most importantly she spent time with her family and friends.
“The family would like to extend a heartfelt thankyou for all the loving and compassionate care that our mother received from the wonderful staff at the Brethren Home.”
Mrs. James is survived by two daughters, Peach Etta Staley of Gettysburg, and Cherry Lyn Cleary of Hanover; a sister, Sara Seyler of Wernersville; a half-sister, Joyce Hoffman of Reading; a stepbrother, Marty Kline; 10 grandchildren; and 17 great-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents and husband, June was preceded in death by two sons, Dewey W. James III, and Kerry L. James; two brothers, Eugene and Ernest Miller; a sister, Ethel Mogel; a stepbrother, Richard Kline; and her son-in-law, Robert “Bob” Daniel Staley.
A service to celebrate the life of June will be held at 12 p.m. on Friday, July 8, 2022, at Wetzel Funeral Home & Crematory, 549 Carlisle St., Hanover, Pa., with Rev. Faye C. Snyder officiating. A time to share memories with the family and an opportunity to view will be on Friday from 11 a.m. until the time of service at the funeral home. Burial will be in St. Paul Dubs Cemetery, Hanover. Pallbearers will be Jason Eisenhart, Christian Cleary, Jerome James, Aaron Eisenhart, Ned Leppo and Matthew Rebert. Honorary pallbearers will be Jared Eisenhart, Cory Cleary, Zeth James, Holly Lawrence, Jessica Rebert, Jennifer Leppo, Shane Staley and Troy James.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Epilepsy Foundation, 3540 Crain Highway, Ste 675, Bowie, MD 20716; or to the COPD Foundation, 3300 Ponce De Leon Blvd., Miami, FL 33134; or to St. Matthew Lutheran Church, 30 W. Chestnut St., Hanover, PA 17331.
To share memories of June I. (Miller) James and view a video tribute, please visit www.wetzelfuneralhome.com.
