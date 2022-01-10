John Martin Fream Sr., 85, of Mechanicsburg, formerly of Taneytown, Md., passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Saturday, January 8, 2022, at Hershey Medical Center following a brave fight with heart disease.
He was a recipient of an LVAD (left ventricular assist device) for the past 10-1/2 years. He survived longer than most, often perplexing his doctors with his ability to “keep going” and also his cheerful, optimistic attitude.
He had a strong faith in Christ and was a member of Trinity Christian Fellowship in Biglerville. It was his faith that helped him endure the difficulties that his disease brought him. He was a charter member of the Harney Lions Club.
John owned his own business “John Fream Eggs and Produce” for 37 years. He had routes in Baltimore, Dundalk and Pikesville, Md. He also owned a fruit and vegetable store, “Johns’ Produce” in Taneytown, Md. Following his retirement from his “egg route,” John was employed with One Source Cleaning Agency and managed the cleaning for Montgomery Ward Stores throughout Pennsylvania.
Family was most important to John. His grandchildren affectionately called him “Picky Pop” because he loved to joke and prank his family. John also referred to himself by many nicknames including Johnny Boy and Happy Johnny. He loved to “tell stories,” and most of them left others laughing either with him or at him.
John is survived by his loving wife of 64 years, Virginia (Cassell) Fream. They were high school sweethearts and an example to many on their love and devotion to one another. He referred to their relationship as “Two Peas in a Pod.” He is survived by his children, Kathleen Shay, Linda (Daniel) Summers, Beverly (Andrew) Hood and John Fream Jr. (Amy); and 11 grandchildren, Kyle Anderson (Alyssa), Sean Anderson (Taylor), Lindsey Chase (Kevin), Morgan Waldron (Jacob), Allison Abidness (Derek), Erica Deisen (Nathaniel), Britni Hood, Tyler Hood (Carmela), Corey Hood, Cora and Emma Fream. He is also survived by six great-granddaughters, Karlie Hood, Harper Anderson, Isla Chase, Averie Abildness, Brinley and Lainey Hood; brothers, Glen Fream and Bob Fream (Connie); brother-in-law, Glenn Cassell (Ruth); sisters-in-law, Larina Fream, Juanita Fream, and Joan Holland (Thomas); and numerous nieces, nephews and friends. Preceding him in death were his parents, Ernie and Muriel Fream; siblings, Elwood, George, Jim, Charles Fream; sisters, Marie Smith, Betty Naylor and Maxine Bowers; as well as brothers-in-law, Robert and Samuel Cassell.
Professional services are entrusted to Dugan Funeral Home Inc., 111 S. Main St., Bendersville.
Memorial services for John will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, April 2, 2022, at Trinity Christian Fellowship, 300 E. York St., Biglerville with Rev. Linda Summers officiating.
Memorial contributions may be made to: Trinity Christian Fellowship, P.O. Box 555, Biglerville, PA 17307; or Penn State Heart and Vascular Institute, (Memo line: “LVAD Team”), P.O. Box 852, Hershey, PA 17033-0852 or online at www.engage.pennstatehealth.org.
