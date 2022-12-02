Juan Neri-Mendez, 53, of Gettysburg, died Tuesday morning, Nov. 29, 2022 at the Hanover Hospital.
Born Jan. 17, 1969 in Mexico, he was the son of Luviano Neri-Santana of Gettysburg and the late Sara Mendez. He was the husband of the late Ruth Neri, who died March 24, 2019.
In addition to his father, Juan is survived by his four children, Alexander Neri, Elida Neri, Abigail Neri, Juan Neri Jr.; five grandchildren, Alexia, Sophia, Josue, Natalia, Reina; and four siblings, Onelia, Petra, Elias, and Cleofas.
Funeral services will be held 2 p.m., Friday, Dec. 9, 2022 at New Life Outreach Ministries, 278 S. Franklin St., Gettysburg, with Rev. Carlos Sanchez officiating. Burial will be in the Evergreen Cemetery, Gettysburg. The family will receive friends from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022 at the Monahan Funeral Home, 125 Carlisle St., Gettysburg. Online condolences may be made at monahanfuneralhome.com.
