Mary Thelma (Rorrer) Miller, 94, of Hanover, entered into eternal rest on Sunday, August 27, 2023.
Born November 23, 1928, in Stewartstown, Pa., she was the daughter of Durwood Elijah Rorrer and Ella B. (French) Rorrer. Mary was employed as a seamstress for many years and she received great pleasure in being a homemaker for her family. She was a devoted wife to her late beloved husband, Cyril J. Miller Sr. for 52 years. Mary exceled at taking care of her family, cooking countless meals and often mending clothes. She was like a second mom to all of those who entered her home. Mary enjoyed reading, traveling and spending time with her family and friends.
Mary is survived by her children Mary Miller, Veronica Miller and George Reiker, and daughter-in-law Susan Miller, all of Hanover; grandchildren, Thomas Miller of Littlestown, Monica and Michael Orr of Lusby, Md., Scott Bream and Joseph Benner, both of Hanover, Dustin Benner of York, Brandy Miller of Hanover, Nicole and Josh DeWald of Nutley, N.J., Chad Reiker of New Oxford, and Andrew and Lindsey Reiker of Aspers. She has 12 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews all of whom she loved dearly.
Mary is preceded in death by her husband Cyril J. Miller Sr.; sons, Michael M. Miller and Cyril J. Miller Jr.; granddaughter, Stephanie Sheaffer; and brother, James ‘Tex’ Rorrer.
Mary is our family matriarch and we will miss her tremendously.
A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, September 8, 2023, at Annunciation BVM Church Cemetery in McSherrystown with the Rev. Garry Sheaffer officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to God’s Meal Barrel, 240 Frederick St., Hanover, PA 17331.
Expressions of sympathy may be shared by visiting PanebakerFuneralHome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.