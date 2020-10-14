Mary Jane Bagot, 79, of Biglerville, passed away at her home on Monday, Oct. 12, 2020.
She was born Feb. 18, 1941, in Bayard, W.Va., the daughter of the late John and Margaret Wilson Knotts. Mary Jane is survived by her husband of 58 years, Clarence “Gene” Bagot.
For many years, Mary Jane was employed at Sonoco and later at FCI Electronics in the Hanover area until her retirement in 2003. Following her retirement she and her husband moved to Delaware near the water. While there she enjoyed crabbing, exploring thrift shops and the Ocean City Craft Shows. In addition, she like to sew, bake for her friends and family, tending her flower garden and quilting.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by a daughter, Vicki Weikert and her husband Ronald Weikert Jr. of Mt. Airy, Md.; a son, Tony Bagot and his wife Dawn of Biglerville; five grandchildren, Bradley Weikert and his wife Ami, Nicolle Funk and her husband Josh, Kyle Bagot and his wife Caitlin, Shauna Bagot, and Shannon Wetzel and her husband Shawn; two great-grandchildren, Landon Weikert and Carter Funk; and a several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by a granddaughter, April Livingston.
A graveside funeral service will be held on Monday, Oct. 19, 2020, at 10 a.m. at Oak Lawn Memorial Gardens.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Gettysburg Hospital Foundation, P.O. Box 3995, Gettysburg, PA 17325.
Online obituary and condolences available at monahanfuneralhome.com.
