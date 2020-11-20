Albert R. Bollinger, 88, of Gettysburg, died Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020 at the Gettysburg Hospital.
Born Oct. 7, 1932, in Gettysburg, he was the son of the late Harry and Dora (Bigham) Bollinger. Albert was a veteran of the United States Army serving during the Korean War. He worked for many years as a machinist.
Albert is survived by his three sisters, Rosabelle Hankey, Mildred Emory and Dorothy Huff, as well as a number of nieces, nephews and friends. He was preceded in death by his two sisters, Margaret Shindledecker, Sarah Wenschof, and his brother Robert Bollinger.
A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020, at Cumberland Valley Cemetery, 1921 Ritner Highway, Carlisle, Pa.
The Monahan Funeral Home, Gettysburg is in charge of the funeral arrangements. Online condolences may be made at monahanfuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.