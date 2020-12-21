Rev. Dr. Orville W. Nyblade, 94, of Gettysburg, died peacefully at home on Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020. Born in Muskegon, Michigan, on Jan. 20, 1926, he was the son of the late Carl Frederick and Hilda Christine Nyblade.
He was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. Rev. Nyblade is survived by his wife of 69 years, June, and five children, Walter, Russell, Andrew, O. Wesley Jr. and Laura; 10 grandchildren, and six great-grandchildren. Rev. Nyblade was predeceased by six siblings and his daughter Rebecca Jean Qarghah.
He graduated from Kent City High School in 1944 and served with the U. S. Army Air Corp 1944-1945 during World War II. Following his military service, he earned a B.A. in philosophy from the University of Michigan in 1950, master of divinity from The Lutheran School of Theology at Chicago in 1954, M.A. from the University of Chicago School of Education in 1960 and Ph.D. in education from The University of Pittsburgh in 1970.
Rev. Nyblade was ordained in 1954 with The Evangelical Lutheran Church in America and served in Tanzania 1955-1991. Between ordination and service in Tanzania, he was interim pastor at Bethlehem Lutheran Church, Ridgeway, Pa., from 1954 to 1955. From 1955 to 1964 he served as pastor of several parishes in Central Tanzania and 1960-62, he also served as education secretary and vice president of the Central Synod of the Lutheran Church of Central Tanganyika.
Rev. Nyblade was a lecturer at the School of Missions, Lutheran School of Theology at Chicago, 1965-67. He was a member of the Faculty of The Lutheran Theological College, Makumira (LTCM) of the Evangelical Lutheran Church of Tanzania for 24 years (1967-1991). He also served as acting principal (1980-84) and dean of studies (1977-79 and 1984-86) of LTCM. In addition, Rev Nyblade was editor of the Africa Theological Journal, 1988-91.
After retiring in 1992, Rev. Nyblade volunteered for many local social service organizations in Adams County and also was a volunteer theological tutor at the Umphumulo Lutheran Theological Seminary, KwaZulu Natal, South Africa (1994) and the Mekane Yesus Lutheran Theological Seminary in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia (1995).
Rev. Nyblade was a member of Christ Lutheran Church in Gettysburg.
Interment will be private. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic a memorial service will be held at a future date.
Memorial contributions in Orville’s name may be made to Lutheran Immigration and Refugee Service, 700 Light Street, Baltimore, MD 21230; or Christ Lutheran Church, 30 Chambersburg St., Gettysburg, PA l7325.
The Monahan Funeral Home in Gettysburg is assisting the family with the arrangements.
Online tributes and condolences can be made at monahanfuneralhome.com.
