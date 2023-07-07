Patricia J. Gantz, 82, of Littlestown, died Saturday, July 1, 2023, at SpiriTrust Lutheran Village of Gettysburg. She was the wife of John A. Gantz for 64 years. Born March 12, 1941 in Hanover, Pat was the daughter of the late Lloyd F. and Helen (Collins) Weaver. She was a Delone Catholic High School graduate. She had been a sales clerk for different businesses in the Littlestown area.
Surviving in addition to her husband are her daughters, Kathi Rohrbaugh and Neal of Spring Grove and Amy Clingan and Steve of Littlestown; her grandchildren, Megan Rohrbaugh, Kara Hunsberger, Missy Topper and Mark Topper; her brother, Eugene Collins of Littlestown and her sister, Suzanne Weaver of Earleville, Md. Pat was predeceased by her daughter, Gwendolyn A. Gantz; her granddaughter, Janet Gantz and her sister, Nadine Klein.
She was a member of St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, Littlestown. Pat enjoyed playing bingo, reading, doing word searches and especially spending time with her family.
Memorial service is Wednesday, July 12, at 12 noon, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, Littlestown with the Rev. Christopher Thomas officiating. Inurnment will eventually take place in Marburg Memorial Gardens, Hanover.
Memorials in Patricia’s name may be made to her church at 53 W. King St., Littlestown, PA 17340.
