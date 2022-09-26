Samuel “Sam” W. Althoff, of Vienna, Virginia, died suddenly on Saturday, September 10, in Spain while on vacation.
He is predeceased by his parents, Francis Andrew and Erma Manahan Althoff; his sister, Gladys Kline Puffe; and brothers, Francis “Sonny,” Charles, and Michael.
He is survived by his wife, Kathleen Keating Althoff; and children, William S. (Michelle) Jr., Stephanie Ann (Lindsay) Mills and Amanda Christine (Stefanie) Vestal; his sister, Marian Warrenfeltz; and brothers, Eugene, Joseph, Howard, and Herbert; along with lots of nieces, nephews, cousins and countless neighbors, colleagues, and the friends he has made during active life.
A visitation for Sam will be held from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m., and 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, September 28, 2022, at Murphy Funeral Home, Falls Church. A Mass of Christian burial will occur at 12:30 p.m. on Thursday, September 29, 2022, at St. Mark Catholic Church, 9970 Vale Road, Vienna, VA 22181. The graveside service will occur at 1:30 p.m. at St. Francis Xavier Cemetery in Gettysburg.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to KOVAR, a Virginia Knights of Columbus charity that supports Virginians with intellectual disabilities at https://donate.givedirect.org/?cid=1467&n=272621 or the American Red Cross.
