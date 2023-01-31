Lillian A. Paugh

Lillian A. “Lil” Paugh, 83, Benning Avenue, Gettysburg, Pa., passed away on Saturday, January 28, 2023 at the Hanover Hospital.
She was born November 25, 1939 in Holly Grove, W.Va. the daughter of the late Lloyd and Bertha Saddle Rhodes.
Lil was a home care nurse in the area for many years. She loved her fur baby, Lucky.
Mrs. Paugh is survived by two sons, Ben Hall and his wife Kimberly of Atlanta, Ga., Virgil Richards, Jr. and his wife Penny of Gettysburg, Pa.; eight grandchildren, Brady Hall, Brian Hall, Amy Hall Ripple, Sarah Hall, Abby Hall, Paige Hall, Brandon Green, Courtney Green Leight; sisters Helen Richards, York Springs, Pa., Laura Adkins, Margaret Cooper, Betty Williams, all of Berkley Springs, W.Va.; and a brother, Ralph Rhodes, also of Berkley Springs, W.Va.
Funeral services will be private and at the convenience of the family. Interment will be in Oak Lawn Memorial Gardens, Gettysburg, Pa. In lieu of flowers memorials can be made to Nursing Fund for Excellence c/o HACC, One HACC Drive, Harrisburg, PA 17110. Online obituary and condolences available at monahanfuneralhome.com.
