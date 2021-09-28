Timothy Owen “Tim” Clapsadle, 53, of Orrtanna, passed away on Monday, September 27, 2021, at the Chambersburg Hospital. Born March 29, 1968, in Gettysburg, he was the son of Mary (Buckley) Clapsadle of Orrtanna, and the late Lawrence Clapsadle.
Tim is survived by his wife of 21 years, Sue A. (Troutman) Clapsadle, and his beloved children, Marissa and Owen Clapsadle.
He was a 1986 graduate of Gettysburg High School, was currently employed at the Bendersville PennDot facility and attended the Orrtanna United Methodist Church.
Tim had worked over the years at United Airlines at Harrisburg Int. Airport, Winter Gardens in New Oxford, and Filson Water in Carlisle, Pa.
He enjoyed snowmobiling, motorcycling, outdoor activities and most of all, spending times with his family. Tim was a loving husband, father, son, brother and a good friend to many.
Tim is also survived by his sister, Susan Clapsadle of Carlisle, Pa.; his brother, Richard Clapsadle (Kimberly) of Orrtanna; nieces, Paige Clapsadle and Megan Smith; nephews, Logan Clapsadle and Jacob Smith; and his father- and mother-in-law, Larry and Sally Troutman Sr. of Halifax, Pa.
Funeral services for Tim will be held at 3 p.m. on Saturday, October 2, 2021, at the Monahan Funeral Home in Gettysburg with the Rev. Ken Aker, officiating. A viewing will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. on Saturday at the funeral home. Private interment will be in the Biglerville Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Orrtanna United Methodist Church, 1717 Carrolls Tract Road, Orrtanna, PA 17353.
Online tributes and condolences can be made at monahanfuneralhome.com.
