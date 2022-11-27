Robert E. Kayhoe Jr., 52, of Orrtanna, passed away Friday, November 25, 2022, at his home after a long illness.
He was born February 17, 1970, in Waynesboro, Pa., the son of the late Robert E. Kayhoe Sr. and Brenda Reed Kayhoe of Waynesboro. Bob is survived by his wife, Jeanette Re Kayhoe.
Bobby began his career at Coldsmith Roofing in Gettysburg, but for the last 25 years has owned and operated Kayhoe Roofing. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, skiing and riding his motorcycle. But most of all he love spending time with his family.
In addition to his wife and mother, Bobby is survived by four children, Justin Clopper and his wife Teri of Waynesboro, Desirae Bywaters and her husband Rusty of Edgewater, Md., Alexandra Ciamaichelo and her husband Chris of Gettysburg, and Connor Kayhoe of Orrtanna; two grandchildren, Bryson Bywaters and Gianni Ciamaichelo; and a brother, Kevin Kayhoe of Waynesboro.
The family will receive friends at Monahan Funeral Home in Gettysburg on Friday, December 2, 2022, from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the WellSpan Cancer Patient Help Fund, c/o WellSpan Foundation, PO Box 1281, Lebanon, PA 17042.
Online obituary and condolences available at monahanfuneralhome.com.
