Alberta M. Morales, 87, formerly of Gettysburg, went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, September 16, 2023, at Carolyn’s House in Harrisburg, Pa., after a long illness.
Born October 24, 1935, in Washington, D.C., she was the daughter of the late Arlton and Irene W. (Stallknecht) Murray. Alberta was predeceased by her husband of 33 years, Antonio Morales, who died in 2017.
She became a certified nursing assistant at the age of 52, and had worked at The Brethren Home in New Oxford, and Paramount Living Center in Fayetteville, Pa. Alberta loved being a homemaker, raising her children and grandchildren and participating in all their activities. Her hobbies included riding motorcycles (until the age of 85) and swimming with her family.
Alberta is survived by her children, David Morales (Donna) of Highspire, Pa., Irene Rodriguez of Gettysburg, Carl Stiffler (Bonnie) Hanover, Pa., and Wanda Sweitzer of Gettysburg; stepdaughter, Lydia Cintron of Puerto Rico; 15 grandchildren, Adam, German, Jason, Leonard, Jessica, Billie Jo, Newton, Carla, Daniel, Eric, Christine, Ashlee, Michelle, William and Brian; a number of great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; a sister, Jeanie Slemmons; and a number of nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by a brother, Fredrick Michael Murray; and a sister, Edith Lilley.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, September 23, 2023, at the Monahan Funeral Home in Gettysburg. Burial will be private. A viewing will be held from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday, September 22, at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be sent to the American Cancer Society.
Online tributes and condolences can be made at monahanfuneralhome.com
