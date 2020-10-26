Lorraine M. Hall, 89, of Hanover, died Sunday, Oct. 25, at Homewood at Plum Creek. She was the widow of Robert W. Hall who died in 1993.
Born May 8, 1931, in Harney, Md., Lorraine was the daughter of the late Preston L. Myers and Evelyn (Zimmerman) Myers Stavely.
She was a 1948 Littlestown High School graduate and valedictorian. She was a homemaker.
Surviving are her children, Roxonne H. Schloyer of Hanover, Kim R. Hall and Pam of Littlestown, Andrew W. Hall and Andrea of Coopersburg, and Jolie M. Vaughan of Hilton Head, S.C.; her eight grandchildren, Annissa, Angie, Katrica, Amie, Nick, Ian, Jackson and Sydney; her eight great-grandchildren; her brother, Thomas M. Stavely of Mechanicsburg; and her two sisters, Ruby Lemmon and Patricia Gladhill, both of Littlestown.
Lorraine was a member of Trinity UCC, Hanover. She sang on Redeemer’s UCC choir for 50 years and was a dedicated 20-year volunteer at the Hanover Hospital Hospitality Shop. Lorraine loved to socialize and was a friend to everyone she ever met. Most of all, she loved family gatherings and being the matriarch of a very loving family.
A memorial service will be announce at a later date. Inurnment will be in Mount Carmel Cemetery, Littlestown.
Memorials in Lorraine’s name may be sent to Trinity UCC, 116 York St., Hanover PA 17331.
