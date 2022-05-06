Janet L. (Myers) Millhimes, 81, passed Tuesday, May 3, 2022, at WellSpan Gettysburg Hospital. She was the wife of the late Harold R. “Pee Wee” Millhimes, her husband of 60 years, who passed October 8, 2017.
Janet was born October 12, 1940. in New Chester, the daughter of the late C. David and Helen L.(Decker) Myers.
Janet was the owner and operator of Janet Millhimes Beauty Salon, New Oxford, for many years.
Janet is survived by a son, Harold D. Millhimes of New Oxford; two daughters, Debra L. Peck and her husband Mark, and Karen I. Drago and her husband John, all of Hanover; seven grandchildren, Lacey Lawyer, Andrea Peck, Mark Peck, Gina Frey, Nicole Wilson, Sara Drago and Brooke Millhimes; and nine great-grandchildren, Savannah Lawyer, Gianna Lawyer, Jonathan Lawyer, Damian Lawyer, Kalen Wilson, Noelle Wilson Dominic Drago-Knox, Ava Drago, and Hazyl Hand.
Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, May 11, 2022, at 11 a.m. at Feiser Funeral Home Inc., 302 Lincoln Way West, New Oxford, with Rev. Doug C. Hahn officiating. Burial will be in Pines Church Cemetery, New Oxford. A viewing will be held at the funeral home Wednesday, from 10 a.m. until the time of service.
Memorial contributions may be made to a charity of your choice.
Memories may be shared at www.feiserfuneralhome.com.
