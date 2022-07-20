Rita C. (Spangler) Legore, age 79, of Hanover, passed away peacefully on July 19, 2022, at her home. She was the loving wife of Anthony R. Legore; together they shared 61 years of marriage.
Rita was born in New Oxford on January 6, 1943, and was the daughter of the late Paul and Mildred (Schlaline) Spangler.
She graduated from Delone Catholic High School Class of 1960 and was a parishioner of St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church in Hanover. Rita also enjoyed puzzles and spending time with her family and friends.
In addition to her loving husband Anthony, Rita is survived by her children, Patrick Legore, Philip Legore and wife Laura, and Sandra Fahringer and husband Phil; and her three grandchildren. She is also survived by her sister, Teresa Kellison.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend Rita’s Mass of Christian Burial on Friday, July 22, 2022, at 10 a.m. at Annunciation of the Blessed Virgin Mary Catholic Church, 26 N. Third St., McSherrystown, PA 17344, with Rev. Michael Rothan as celebrant. She will be laid to rest following the Mass at Annunciation B.V.M. Cemetery in McSherrystown. Funeral services are under the direction of Murphy-Beck Funeral Home & Cremation Service Inc., of McSherrystown.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Rita’s memory may be made to Annunciation B.V.M. Catholic Church, 26 N. Third St., McSherrystown, PA 17344; or to the Alzheimer’s Foundation of America, 322 Eighth Ave., 16th Floor, New York, NY 10001.
Share condolences at www.beckfunerals.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.