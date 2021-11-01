Patricia “Pat” Ann Leer, 61, passed away peacefully at home on Saturday, October 30, 202,1 surrounded by family and friends.
She was born in Carlisle on February 11, 1960, to the late Donald C. Leer and June (McVey) Leer Shook of York Springs. She was a graduate of Bermudian Springs High School Class of 1978, West Virginia University, and HACC.
She is survived by her wife, Tammy Michael of Harrisburg; sisters, Charlotte Leer (Mark Hughes) and Margie (Dan Hicks); brother, Daniel Leer (Jackie); stepchildren, Steven Sims Jr., Randy Sims (Kristi), and Tabitha Michael; two granddaughters; many nieces and nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews, cousins, and many dear friends.
Pat was a former employee of IBM, JDK, and most recently, UPMC Family Care Union Deposit.
Pat was a member of the Susquehanna Valley Chapter of Women in the Wind, an avid motorcycle rider, loved reading books and playing games on her Kindle, and a diehard fan of WVU college football, softball, and women’s basketball.
A celebration of life will take place at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the UPMC Hillman Cancer Center, 4300 Londonberry Road, Suite 302, Harrisburg, PA 17109.
Friends and family may share condolence on her tribute wall at https://www.centralpacremation.com/obituaries/Patricia--Pat-Ann-Leer?obId=22892088#/celebrationWall.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.