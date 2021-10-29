A. Joan Hinks, 90, of Gettysburg, met her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ in the early morning hours of October 28, 2021. She was born on October 16, 1931, to Maier and Thelma Stuiber, in Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio.
She graduated from Stow High School in 1949, a “Forty-niner.” She married Donald R. Hinks and soon had four children. In 1965, they moved to Winona Lake, Indiana, where she worked for the dean of students at Grace College while Donald went to Grace Theological Seminary. In 1969, they went to Hanover, Pennsylvania, where she was a pastor’s wife and also worked at the Brethren Home at Cross Keys.
In 1972, they opened Gettysburg Christian Bookstore and Gettysburg Electronics on Chambersburg Street, Gettysburg. The store was open for 45 years until their retirement in 2017.
Joan was the smile behind the desk and people came in just to be cheered up by her. They knew she would have a kind word for them. She loved jigsaw puzzles, Star Trek, making pies and apple dumplings, and her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Maier and Thelma (Clayberger) Stuiber, and sister-in-law Ann (Larry) Marinaccio. She is survived by husband of 67 years, Donald; brother Richard (Deloris) Stuiber and sister Judy Bailey, all of Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio; brother-in-law William (Audrey) Hinks, of Akron, Ohio; children Dennis (Ida) Hinks of Cleveland, Ohio, Judy (Bill) Garling of Westerville, Ohio, Scott (Beth) Hinks of Albuquerque, New Mexico, and Stephen (Debbie) Hinks of West Chester, Ohio; grandchildren, Ben Hinks, Daniel Garling, Joanna Hinks, Betsy (Joshua) Blackburn, Karen Douglas, Joshua (Stephanie) Garling, Nathan (Marly) Hinks, Ami (Phil) Ameduri, Thomas Hinks, Robert (Connie) Hinks, William (Jessica) Hinks, Meredith Hinks and Kate Hinks; and 13 great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held at 3 p.m. on Tuesday, November 2, 2021, at the Lighthouse Baptist Church, 80 Apple Ave., Gettysburg, with Rev. Robert Gray officiating. The family will receive friends from 2 to 3 p.m. at the church. Interment will be in the Blendon Township Cemetery, Westerville, Ohio, at a later date. The Monahan Funeral Home in Gettysburg is assisting the family with the funeral arrangements.
Online tributes and condolences can be made at monahanfuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.