Dolores M. (Eyler) Wivell, 85, of Thurmont, Md., died peacefully surrounded by her loving and devoted family on Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021, at Gettysburg Hospital.
Born Dec. 30, 1935, in Emmitsburg, Md., she was the daughter of the late D. Reno Eyler and Marian (Stonesifer) Eyler. She was the wife of 65 years to James “Buff” N. Wivell Jr.
Dolores worked at various shoe factories and at St. Catherine’s nursing home in Emmitsburg. She was a member of Elias Lutheran Church in Emmitsburg. She enjoyed her family and loved them all very much. Both she and her husband “Buff” never missed children’s and grandchildren’s events. She was famous for hosting family picnics and Christmas celebrations, as well as her cooking. Dolores will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved her.
Surviving in addition to her husband “Buff” are sons, Richard “Rick” J. Wivell and wife Kathy of Thurmont, and Rodney C. Wivell and wife Laurie of Fairfield; grandchildren, Adie Groft and husband Bobby, and Kari and Tricia Wivell; great-grandsons, Blake and Tucker Groft; sisters, Margaret Ott of Emmitsburg, and Dorothy Damuth and husband Arthur of Emmitsburg; brother, Gene Eyler and wife Fran of Thurmont; brother-in-law, Richard Smith of Gettysburg; and many nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by sister and brother-in-law, Nancy and Jack Eyler; sister, Shirley Smith; brother, Reno Eyler; and brother-in-law, Sonny Ott.
Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, a private memorial service for family members will be held at Elias Evangelical Lutheran Church on Monday, Jan. 18, 2021, at 11 a.m. (live-streaming of the services will be available for the public at https://www.facebook.com/MDFHWestminster). Private burial will follow in Emmitsburg Memorial Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Elias Lutheran Church, P.O. Box 465 Emmitsburg, MD 21727; or to the Alzheimer’s Association alz.org.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Myers-Durboraw Funeral Home in Emmitsburg.
