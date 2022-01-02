John D. Setters Sr., age 84, of Sykesville, Md., formerly of Aspers, died December 31, 2021, at Birch Manor. He was born June 21, 1937, in Vanceburg, Ky., a son of the late Charles Banfield Setters and Anna (Smith) Setters.
John was a graduate of Middletown High School in Middletown, Md., a US Army veteran and a material handler for General Motors.
He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Hilda R. (Layne) Setters of Aspers; daughters, Judy Laughman of Chambersburg, Joy Brady of Aspers and Janet Setters of Biglerville; six grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; and brother, Paul Setters of Tennessee. John was preceded in death by his sons, Jonathon Setters and John D. Setters Jr.; daughter, Joann Smith; sister, Elsie Mae Sweeney; and brothers, Charles Setters, Henry Setters, Edward Setters and Eugene Setters.
Professional services have been entrusted to the Dugan Funeral Home Inc., 111. S. Main St., Bendersville, where a viewing will be held from 9 a.m. until time of funeral service at 10 a.m. on Thursday, January 6, 2022. Interment will follow at the Spring Grove Cemetery.
To leave a condolence for the family, please visit DuganFH.com.
