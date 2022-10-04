Arthur “Art” L. Snyder, 73, of Fairfield, passed away on Wednesday, September 28, 2022, at Genesis, Gettysburg Center. He was preceded in death by his devoted and beloved wife, Barbara Ann (Meyer) Snyder, who died on April 10, 2016.
The son of the late Alton and Hallie (Hoffman) Snyder, Art was born on March 9, 1949, in Gettysburg.
Passionate about history and historical restoration, Art was the owner of McKesson’s Black Smythe Shoppe in Fairfield and a French and Indian War re-enactor. He was also a member of the Fairfield Mennonite Church and a regular volunteer at the Fairfield Community Food Pantry.
Art is survived by his daughters, Rebecca Zoltowski and husband David of Lansdale, Pennsylvania, and Elizabeth Gordon and husband Jacob of Huntingdon, Pennsylvania; grandchildren, James, William and Stephen Zoltowski, and Dorothy Gordon; as well as wife, Julie A. (Colangelo) Wasley, of Fairfield.
In addition to his wife and parents, he was preceded in death by his sisters, Lois Snyder and Lillian Smith.
A celebration of life will be held at the Fairfield Mennonite Church, 201 W. Main St. in Fairfield on October 15, at 11 a.m.
Contributions in memory of Art L. Snyder may be made to the National Trust for Historic Preservation at www.savingplaces.org or to the Fairfield Community Food Pantry, 201 W. Main St., Fairfield, PA 17320.
To share memories of Art L. Snyder, please visit www.petersfuneralhome.com.
