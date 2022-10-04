Ellie Staub, Littlestown Girls' Volleyball: Ellie had 31 kills, 11 digs, 6 assists, 6 aces and 2 blocks in a pair of matches for the Bolts

Maddie O'Brien, Delone Catholic Girls' Soccer: Maddie scored 7 goals in 3 games, including hat tricks vs. York Catholic and Bermudian, and the lone goal in a win over Fairfield

Jermain Gondwe, Gettysburg Football: Jermain kicked the game-winning field goal on the final play of the Warriors 17-14 win over Shippensburg

Kat Keller, Delone Catholic Girls' Golf: Kat shot an 80 in the YAIAA Girls' Class 2A Championships at Briarwood to place second and qualify for districts

Juan Morales, Biglerville Football: Juan rushed for 113 yards and a touchdown, passed for a touchdown and had an interception in a 21-20 win over York Tech

Vote

View Results