Frederick Edward Braband, 72, of Edinburg (Northville), N.Y., passed away on the morning of Sunday, May 8, 2022.
He began life on February 20, 1950, in Suffern, N.Y., the son of Frederick Clyde and Kathleen Louise Kelly Braband, both now deceased.
Fred graduated from Nanuet High School in 1969, taking part in football, baseball and other sports.
He went on to work for NY Telephone Co., serving as a lineman until his retirement in 1998.
Fred then relocated to Northville, N.Y., to begin his retirement in an area that he loved. Forever an outdoorsman, he enjoyed hunting, fishing, boating, snowmobiling, and 4-wheeling.
Following in his father’s footsteps, he devoted much of his life to the Nanuet, N.Y., Fire Company, beginning in 1968. Rising through the ranks, he attained the position of chief of the department in 1986-1987. He also served as a fire commissioner from 1992 to 1994. Fred was also a life member of the department.
He is survived by his sister, Kathy Lineaweaver and husband Jeffrey of Greenfield Center, N.Y.; his brother, Timothy and wife Barbara Braband of Gettysburg, and their daughters Katherine Braband of Atlanta, Ga., and Annie Martin and her husband Bruce of Montpelier, Vt., and their children, Keaton and Kellen.
A celebration of Fred’s life will be held at a future date.
The family suggests that in lieu of flowers memorials take the form of donations to the Nanuet Fire Company, PO Box 356, Nanuet, NY 10954.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Densmore Funeral Home Inc., 7 Sherman Ave., Corinth.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.