Janet Marie (Edwards) Hall, formerly of the Gettysburg area, born Dec. 11, 1945, went to be with the Lord on Dec. 10, 2020. She is survived by her husband, R. Dennis Hall, who was holding her hand; son Matthew T. (Liana) Hall of Evergreen, Clo.; son R. Zachary (Luciana) Hall of Boise, Idaho; sister Judy (Robert) Wentz of Hanover, Pa.; five grandchildren, Isabella, Luke, Abigail, Jorren, and Kalea; and several aunts, nieces, nephews, in-laws, and extended family.
Jan will be remembered as a loving and caring wife and mother and for all the women she helped through her 34 years of sobriety and strong faith. She was a small business owner and worked as a librarian with Arapahoe County at the Smoky Hill Library.
Due to the unprecedented times in which we live, a celebration of her life will be scheduled in Colorado at a later date to be announced. There will be a small family service at the Idaho State Veterans Cemetery in Boise, Idaho.
In lieu of flowers, please donate a book in her name to your local library.
