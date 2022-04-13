Kim L. Bixler-Smith, 65, of Orrtanna, died Monday morning, April 12, 2022, at her home.
Born December 12, 1956, in Gettysburg, she was the daughter of the late Gerald and Elizabeth “Betty” (Resh) Bixler. She was the wife of John P. Smith Sr., of Orrtanna.
Kim was the owner and operator of Fun in the Sun Tanning Salon in Gettysburg. She was a member of St. James Lutheran Church, the Gettysburg Moose and the Gettysburg American Legion.
In addition to her husband, Kim is survived by her three stepchildren, John P. Smith Jr., Jennifer Smith, and Jamie Smith, all of Gettysburg; her beloved canine son, Buddie; 10 grandchildren; her two brothers, Barry Bixler of Gettysburg, and Michael Bixler of Thomasville, Ga.; and her sister, Beverly (Bixler) Nell of Gettysburg. She was preceded in death by her sister, Sharon (Bixler) Kinneman.
A memorial service will be held at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, April 19, 2022, at the Monahan Funeral Home, 125 Carlisle St., Gettysburg, with Rev. Andrew Geib officiating. The family will receive friends from 6 p.m. until the time of the services Tuesday evening at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be made at monahanfuneralhome.com.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be made to the American Heart Association or to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.