Beryl E. Stoddard, age 63 of Gardners, passed away August 3, 2023 at WellSpan York Hospital. She was born October 17, 1959 in Gettysburg to the late Laverne and Hellen (Meals) Starner.
Beryl went to Biglerville High School and was a forklift operator for over 20 years for Knouse Foods. She was a member of Faith Chapel. She loved riding on the back of her husband’s motorcycle and traveling with her family. She especially loved her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Beryl enjoyed NASCAR, fuzzy blankets and listening to Froggy.
She is survived by her husband, Mark A. Stoddard of Gardners; children Glenn E. Carey III of Carlisle, Tina Runk and husband Jay of Gardners, and Tammy Stoddard-Martin and husband Jeffrey of Mt. Holly; grandchildren Elizabeth Orner, Glenn Carey IV, Sandra Martin, Kaylea Martin, Wyatt Martin and Bradley Runk; great-grandson Hayden McElroy; and sister Laurie Stoddard of Gardners. She is also survived by her niece, Theresa Marrazzo. She was preceded in death by her mother and father-in-law, Sandy and George Stoddard.
Professional services have been entrusted to Dugan Funeral Home, Inc., 111 S. Main St., Bendersville. Services will be private at the convenience of the family. To leave a condolence for the family, please visit DuganFH.
