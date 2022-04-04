Robert Lee Shreiner, 79, born July 11, 1942, in Elizabethtown, Pennsylvania, died April 1, 2022, of complications from Lewy Body Dementia in Goshen, Indiana.
Bob spent the first 23 years of his life working on the family farm with his mother, Fannie, her sister, Anna, and his three siblings, John, Lois Brubaker, and James. His father, Lester, died in an untimely farm accident when Bob was 7 years old. The local Mennonite community helped support the family through the challenging years of operating the farm after the loss of their husband and father. Bob's gratitude for God's love, shown through the support of his local church community, led him to a 45-year career in pastoral ministry.
He graduated from Lancaster Mennonite High School in Pennsylvania. He studied Bible and religion as an undergraduate at Messiah College and received a graduate degree in religion from Eastern Mennonite University. He was licensed and ordained in pastoral ministry in 1969. He served at churches in Pennsylvania, Maryland and Indiana. He finished his career as a chaplain at Oaklawn Psychiatric Center in Goshen, Indiana.
Bob volunteered in many leadership positions over his career including chair of the board of directors of Brook Lane Psychiatric Hospital, board of directors of Mennonite Central Committee, executive secretary of the Atlantic Coast Conference of the Mennonite Church, and on the Goshen College Board of Overseers. He enjoyed travel to Africa, the Caribbean, and throughout North America for church work. A volunteer highlight was working on a Vietnamese refugee resettlement committee in Pennsylvania after the war.
He was a committed Rotarian and believed in their motto, Service Above Self. He was a member of Rotary Clubs in Gettysburg, Bladensburg, Md., Souderton, Pa., and Goshen, Ind. He was named Gettysburg Rotarian of the Year and served as president of the Souderton Rotary Club and Goshen Rotary Club.
Bob married Mary Ann Hershey, whom he treasured to the end, in May 1964. They had five children, Robert Shreiner II (Katharine), Timothy Shreiner (Cheryl), Lori Shreiner (Jude), William Shreiner (JoAnn) and Cheryl Shreiner (Wendel). They have 12 grandchildren, Conrad Shreiner, Evan Shreiner, Noah Shreiner (Maggie), Rachel Shreiner, Jacob Shreiner, Benjamin Shreiner, Nicole Caugherty Han (Harry), Ian Shreiner Barger, Raina Shreiner Barger, Michael Shreiner, Quinn Shreiner Landes and Cora Shreiner Landes; and a great-granddaughter, Sage Annalee.
Bob loved people, including their imperfections, and strived to model Christ's love towards all. He experienced profound loss at an early age, but kept the faith, remained optimistic, laughed a lot, and used those experiences to serve others with compassion. He enjoyed spending time with family on camping trips, gatherings at the northern Pennsylvania family cabin, and attending his children and grandchildren's academic and athletic events. He will be profoundly missed.
Visitation will be Saturday, April 16, from 2 to 4 p.m. at College Mennonite Church. No local funeral service is planned.
Bob will be buried at Bossler Mennonite Church in Elizabethtown, Pennsylvania. A memorial service will be held at the church.
The family asks that any memorial contributions go to The Rotary Foundation Disaster Response Fund to support Ukrainian refugee relief efforts.
Yoder-Culp Funeral Home is assisting with local arrangements.
