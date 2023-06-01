Timothy D. Hartman, 81, of Fairfield, passed away suddenly Sunday, May 28, 2023, at York Hospital.
He was born January 13, 1942, in Baltimore, Md., the son of the late Louis and Margaret Schaffer Hartman. Tim is survived by his wife, Evelyn Hanna Hartman.
Mr. Hartman spent the majority of his career, over 20 years, as a performance auditor for Carroll County, Md. Tim was a member of Crosswind Church and the Elks Club of Westminster, Md. In retirement, he served as president of Meadowbrook Commons Home Owners Association in Fairfield, and enjoyed crossword puzzles, sudoku, coin collecting, golf, and playing cards. He also served his country in the US Army, a tradition that he passed to his son and granddaughter.
Tim was a wonderful man and philanthropist who was always willing to go above and beyond to help those in need. He greeted everyone with a smile, a big hug, and a contagious laugh. He loved spending time with family and friends, but his biggest passion was for his wife, Evie, of 52 years. Lovebirds forever and ever.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by two sons, William Hartman and his wife Wendy of Federalsburg, Md., and Sean Hartman and his wife Stacey of Gettysburg; three grandchildren, Andrew Braydman and his spouse Sean, Samantha Hartman and her spouse Leah, and Sophia Hartman. Mr. Hartman was predeceased by a brother, Donald Hartman, and a sister, Shirley Pumphrey.
A memorial service will be held at Crosswind Church, 640 Lucabaugh Mill Road, Westminster, Md., on June 24 at 11 a.m. with Rev. Chris Kaskel officiating. The family will receive friends at the church from 10 a.m. until the time of the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Food For The Hungry, FH.org, or Tunnel To Towers, T2T.org.
Online obituary and condolences available at monahanfuneralhome.com.
