Robert F. Zellner, 88, of Palmyra, formerly of Gettysburg, East Stroudsburg, and Nazareth, passed on to his heavenly home on Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021, at Palmyra’s Londonderry Village, ending his battle with Parkinson’s disease.
He is survived by his loving and devoted wife of 66 years, Arlene Heckman Zellner; and two children: Kathy, of Eldersburg, Md., wife of John Saxton; and Gary, of Palmyra, husband of Carol. He had three grandchildren: Ryan Zellner, John Saxton, husband of Rebekka, and Matthew Saxton; and two great-grandchildren: Evelyn Zellner and Jarrett Saxton. He is also survived by his sister, Sandra, of Nazareth, wife of Dallas Yeakel, and many nieces and nephews.
A native of Nazareth, Robert was the son of the late Wilson and Pauline Zellner. He graduated from Nazareth High School in 1950, and received a Bachelor of Science degree from West Chester University in 1954 and a Master of Arts degree from Lehigh University in 1960. Further study was completed at Trenton State College and the University of Maryland. From 1954-56, Zellner served in the 101st Airborne Division Band and the 282nd Army Band, both stationed in Fort Jackson, SC. After his discharge, he spent 12 years as the Director of Bands for the East Stroudsburg Area School District. He then joined the music faculty at Gettysburg College, where he served as Director of Bands and Music Department Chair. He retired in 1998, after 30 years of service at the college.
Over the course of his career, he was invited to serve as a clinician, guest conductor, or adjudicator for over 400 band festivals throughout the eastern United States. Highlights included conducting the 1978 and 1989 Pennsylvania Music Educators Association All-State Bands and conducting a touring concert band through Europe. In 1981, Zellner co-founded the Pennsylvania Lions All-State Band and for 12 years served as organizer and director of the band for international conventions held throughout the world. Zellner also brought music into the community by organizing many community bands in Gettysburg and by conducting the Harrisburg Concert Band for 12 years. In addition to conducting, Zellner also enjoyed performing in various instrumental ensembles, especially Big Bands.
Zellner was recognized for his achievements through many awards including: the Order of the Silver Horn for his accomplishments in the field of school music, the National Federation of Music Club’s Special Award of Merit, the Phi Beta Mu Outstanding Bandmaster Award, and the National Band Association’s Citation of Excellence Award. He was selected to be a member of the East Stroudsburg Area School District Hall of Fame (2002), the Nazareth Area School District Wall of Fame (2006), and PMEA Hall of Fame (2010). As a member of the Gettysburg Lions Club, he received the Gettysburg Outstanding Lion Award. He was presented the International President’s Award, the Lions’ International Ambassador of Good Will Award, and the Dedicated Humanitarian Services Award for his work with the Pennsylvania Lions All-State Band.
Active in a number of professional organizations, Zellner served as president of the Northeast District and Chairman of Region 2 of PMEA. He also served four years as president of the Pennsylvania Chapter of Phi Beta Mu, a national bandmasters’ fraternity, and two years as a representative on the board of the National Band Association. In addition, Zellner held memberships in the College Band Directors National Association, the Music Educator’s National Conference, and the American Federation of Musicians.
Robert was devoted to his family and was a loving son, husband, father, grandfather and brother. In retirement, he enjoyed traveling with his wife and spending winters in Florida. He never passed up an opportunity to listen to or participate in a concert, and always made time to interact with his grandchildren. Robert was a member of Christ Lutheran Church, Gettysburg.
Zellner will be greatly missed, but his passion for music will live on in the thousands of students and adults who had the opportunity to perform music under his direction.
A viewing will be held on Saturday, Aug. 28 at Christ Lutheran Church, Gettysburg, 30 Chambersburg St., Gettysburg, PA 17325, from 9:30 11 a.m. A memorial service will follow starting at 11 a.m. To express condolences, please visit www.monahanfuneralhome.com.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Robert F. Zellner Music Education Award, Gettysburg College, Development Office, Box 426, Gettysburg, Pa 17325 or via www.gettysburg.edu/onlinegiving. (in the notation, just include “Zellner Music award” or the proposed Robert F Zellner Music Education Scholarship, East Stroudsburg Area School District, 50 Vine Street, East Stroudsburg, PA 18301.
