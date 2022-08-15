Gregory Dean Sanders, age 55, of Fairfield, passed away August 10, 2022, at Hershey Medical Center. He was born October 21, 1966, in Gettysburg, a son of Terry O. Sanders and Ellen Jean Sites.
Gregory was a mechanic for Gettysburg National Golf Club. In his spare time he enjoyed cars, hunting, motorcycles and plowing snow. He loved spending time with his grandson, Huntley.
He is survived by his mother, Ellen of Fairfield; stepmother, Beverly Sanders of Chambersburg; daughter, Ashleigh Sanders of Fairfield; son, Devin Sanders and fiancé Kurstin Metz of Fairfield; grandson, Huntley Sanders of Fairfield; fiancé, Mary Beth Moore of Fairfield; brother, Jeffery Sanders of Fairfield; and nephew, Coty Ireland of Florida. Gregory was preceded in death by his father and sister, Pamela Trovato.
Professional services have been entrusted to Dugan Funeral Home and Crematory.
Family will receive friends on Wednesday, August 17, at Dugan Funeral Home and Crematory, 51 Asper Drive, Shippensburg, from 11 a.m. until time of funeral service at 1 p.m. Pastor John Greenstone will be officiating. Gregory will be laid to rest at Montgomery Brethren in Christ Church Cemetery, Mercersburg.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to American Cancer Society, PO Box 6704 Hagerstown, MD 21741.
To leave a condolence for the family, please visit DuganFH.com.
