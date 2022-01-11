Steve M. Bussey, 84, of Gettysburg, passed peacefully on Monday, January 10, 2022, at home. He was the loving husband of Patricia A. (Harmon) Bussey, who died April 19, 2019.
Born May 19, 1937, in Butler, Georgia, he was the son of the late Marvin and Gertrude (Jordan) Bussey.
Steve was employed with East End Gulf, Gettysburg, for many years and later retired from Gettysburg College where he worked for more than 20 years. He was a member of Memorial Baptist Church, Gettysburg, where he drove the church bus. Steve enjoyed working on lawn mowers, sitting on his front porch, fishing, spotting deer and going out to eat.
He is survived by his sons, Steve M. Bussey Jr. and wife Ellen of East Berlin, and Scott Bussey of Gettysburg; sisters, Iva Lee Whitaker, Suzanne Bussey, Cathryn Taunton and Grace Dennard, all of Georgia; grandchildren, Samantha Russell and Stephen Bussey; and great-grandchildren, Payton and Dominic Russell.
He was preceded in death by two brothers and five sisters.
A memorial service will be held Monday, January 17, 2022, at 7 p.m. at Peters Funeral Home, 321 Carlisle St., Gettysburg, with Pastor Jeff Sours and Rev. Steven Baker officiating. A time to share memories with the family will be on Monday from 6 p.m. until the start of the service at the funeral home. Burial will be in Evergreen Cemetery, Gettysburg.
Contributions in memory of Steve Bussey may be made to Memorial Baptist Church, 1096 Biglerville Road, Gettysburg, PA 17325.
To share memories of Steve M. Bussey and to view a video tribute, please visit www.petersfuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.