Robert H. Gilbert, age 74, of Gettysburg, passed away Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, at his home. He was born Wednesday, April 17, 1946, in Gettysburg, the son of the late John R. and Janice M. (Raffensperger) Gilbert.
Bob graduated from Gettysburg High School in 1964. He attended DeVry Technical institute in Ohio. He was formerly employed by Valley Quarries in Gettysburg for over 35 years.
He was a member of St. James Lutheran Church in Gettysburg.
He was involved with the Boy Scouts of American for over 50 years, having served as cubmaster, scoutmaster, committee chairman, district commissioner and received many scouting awards. He was a founding leader of Scout Troop 1863 of Trinity United Church of Christ in Gettysburg. He assisted his two grandsons with their Eagle Scout Rank. He also belonged to the Moose of Gettysburg.
His favorite hobby was hiking, especially the Appalachian Trail. He hiked the trail in Pennsylvania the most. He enjoyed camping, antique collecting and woodworking in his workshop. He started the seedlings for his vegetable garden every year.
He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Yvonne M. (Slaybaugh) Gilbert. He is also survived by one daughter, Kelly J. and husband Conrad Brown of Mount Airy, Md.; two sons, Rusty L. Gilbert and companion Yvonna Fleagle of Fairfield, and Jody L. and wife Tracie Gilbert of Thurmont, Md.; eight grandchildren; three-great-grandchildren; one sister, Peggy A. Diveley of Biglerville; one brother George Gilbert of Fairfield; and former daughter-in-law Stephanie Baum of Gettysburg. He was preceded in death by one brother James Gilbert.
Professional services entrusted to Dugan Funeral Home Inc., 111 S. Main St., Bendersville.
Memorial services will be held at 10 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 11, at Dugan Funeral Home with Rev. George Heberlig officiating. Interment will be in Oaklawn Memorial Gardens.
Memorial contributions may be made to Forever Love Rescue, 39 Queen St., Gettysburg, PA 17325.
Friends may express online condolences at DuganFH.com.
