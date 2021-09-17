To honor and remember the life of the late Carroll “Grange” Granger, who shed his earthly body and entered into God's eternal care on February 22, 2021, a Celebration of Life service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, October 2, 2021, at St. Matthews Lutheran Church, with Rev. Dr. Kathy Vitalis Hoffman and Rev. Faye C. Snyder officiating.
The family will receive friends immediately following the service at a luncheon in the church fellowship hall.
To honor his memory and continue his legacy of service to others, we are establishing The Carroll G Granger Community Foundation. Details will be available at the October 2 service and on social media.
The Kenworthy Funeral Home & Crematory Inc., 269 Frederick St., Hanover, Pa., is assisting the family with funeral arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.