Timothy J. Little, 60, of Hanover, passed away peacefully on Saturday, September 11, 2021, at his home.
Born on Tuesday, September 20, 1960, in York, he was a son of the late Philip J. and Mary Norbeck Little. He was also preceded in death by two brothers, Thomas and Patrick Little; and a granddaughter, Anastasia Stambaugh.
A 1978 graduate of York Catholic High School, Timothy thoroughly enjoyed his work as a lineman for First Energy, a job he held for more than 35 years.
He was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Hanover and took great pleasure in fishing, hiking, biking and going to the beach.
Timothy will be remembered for his sweet tooth and his love for spending time with his grandchildren and taking them to get ice cream.
Survivors include his three children, Eric J. Little of Salt Lake City, Utah, Lauren M. Little and her companion Kyle Nett of Gettysburg, and Katie O. Little of Hanover; six grandchildren, Cohan Dettinburn, Dexter and Quinn Little, Leonardo and Michena Stambaugh, and Rylee Nett; three brothers, Philip and Michael Little, both of York, and Terry Little of California; two sisters, Mary Kling and Maggie Miller, both of York; and his former wife and mother of his children, Dalena Little.
A celebration of Timothy’s life will be held from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday, September 19, 2021, at Young’s Woods Community Park Pavillion 4, 357 Blooming Grove Road, Hanover.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Red Cross, PO Box 37839, Boone, IA 50037.
Expressions of sympathy may be shared by visiting PanebakerFuneralHome.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.