Daniel D. Summers, 74, of Littlestown, died Tuesday, December 28, 2021, at his home. Born January 12, 1947, in Hanover, he was the son of the late Melvin and Roxanna (Stitley) Summers.
He retired from Littlestown Hardware & Foundry after over 30 years of employment.
Surviving are his son, Michael Summers; his two grandchildren; his brother, Melvin Summers Jr. of Taneytown; and his three sisters, Bertha Emerson of Littlestown, Wilma Caudill and Terry of Hanover, and Mary Hoffman and Wayne of Westminster. Dan was predeceased by his sister, Susan King, and his brother, Robert Summers.
He enjoyed watching old westerns and time spent with his family.
Memorial service is Thursday, January 6, 2022, at 2 p.m. at Little’s Funeral Home, Littlestown, with the Rev. Christopher Thomas officiating.
Memorials in Dan’s name may be sent to the charity of one’s choice.
