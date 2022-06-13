Maria Donhauser Poulson, 96, of Fairfield, died peacefully, Thursday evening, June 9, 2022, at Quincy Village, Waynesboro, Pa.
Born May 1, 1926, in Thanheim, Germany, she was the daughter of the late Hans and Margaret (Prossal) Donhauser. She was the wife of the late Robert Poulson who died in 1976.
Mrs. Poulson worked for years at the Kinney Shoe Company and Knouse Foods in Orrtanna. She was a member of St. John Lutheran Church in Fairfield and enjoyed playing bingo, watching the Baltimore Orioles and spending time with her grandchildren.
On November 13, 1947, she met her late husband SFC Robert W. Poulson while he was serving with the US Army in Germany and then would spend the next 18 years in numerous duty stations until his retirement from the military in 1966. During that time they would have six children and would eventually settle with the family in Fairfield.
Maria is survived by her six children, Robert J. Poulson and his wife Dottie of Orrtanna, Viola (Sue) Hull and her husband Larry of Fairfield, Charles E. Poulson and his wife Sharon of Fairfield, David W. Poulson and his wife Sandy of Fairfield, James P. Poulson and his wife Linda of Longs, S.C., and Jeffrey A. Poulson and his wife Mary of Gaithersburg, Md.; 14 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; and her sister, Annie Frei of Vilshofen, Germany. She was preceded in death by two brothers, Hans Donhauser, and Georg Donhauser; and her sister, Theresa Sharl.
Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. on Thursday, June 16, 2022, at St. John Lutheran Church, 13 E. Main St., Fairfield, with Rev. Beverly Donnella officiating. Burial will be in Oak Lawn Memorial Gardens, Gettysburg. The family will receive friends 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, June 15, 2022, at the church.
The Monahan Funeral Home is in charge of the funeral arrangements. Online condolences may be made at monahanfuneralhome.com.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Maria’s name to the St. John Lutheran Church, 13 E. Main St., Fairfield, PA 17320 or to SpiriTrust Lutheran Home Care & Hospice, 2700 Luther Drive, Chambersburg, PA 17202.
