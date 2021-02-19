Nancy L. Tate, age 79, of Gardners, passed away Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021, at York Hospital. She was born Feb. 7, 1942, in Carlisle, the daughter of the late Glenn and Erma (Frost) Weigel.
Nancy graduated in the Class of 1959 from Bermudian Springs High School. She owned and operated her hair salon at her home for close to 60 years. She was a member of Idaville United Brethren Church.
She loved to go camping and listening to southern gospel music. She enjoyed going to the Outer Banks and spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Going to Sight and Sound and staying at the Old Mill campground in Lancaster was her favorite outing.
She is survived by her husband of 60 years, Dean L. Tate. She is also survived by two daughters, Shari L. and husband Kevin Cook of Bendersville, and Tracy L. and husband Butch Richie of Gardners; two sons, Chris A. Tate of Los Angeles, Calif., and Michael D. Tate of Cambridge, England; two grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and two sisters, Sandy Gensler of Boiling Springs, and Patricia Day of Carlisle. She was preceded in death by her sister, Dorothy Myers.
Professional services are entrusted to Dugan Funeral Home Inc., 111 S. Main St., Bendersville.
Funeral services will be held at 11a.m. on Monday, Feb. 22, 2021, at Idaville United Brethren Church, 3560 Carlisle Road, Gardners, with Rev. Dirk Small and Rev. Stuart Johns officiating. A visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until time of services. Private interment will be in Sunnyside Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Friends may express online condolences at DuganFH.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.