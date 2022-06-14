Earlene A. Mickley, age 87, of Biglerville, passed away June 12, 2022, at Magnolias of Chambersburg. She was born January 29, 1935, to the late Ergie R. and Myrtle (Wenk) Tuckey. In 2011, her beloved husband, Kenneth E. Mickley Sr., passed away.
Earlene was a member of the Wenksville United Methodist Church, where she was in the Women’s Bible Study. She enjoyed reading, gardening, going to family lunch on Fridays and the Oakside Gospel Music Festival. She also loved cats.
Earlene is survived by her three sons, Kenneth E. Jr., and his wife Jennifer of Biglerville, and Steven R. Mickley and Neil A. Mickley, both of Biglerville; six grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her sister, Louella McKinney, and brother, Ronald L. Tuckey.
Professional services have been entrusted to Dugan Funeral Home Inc., 111 S. Main St., Bendersville.
A public visitation will be held on Friday June, 17, 2022, from 10 a.m. until time of the funeral service at 11 a.m. at Wenksville United Methodist Church, 2010 Wenksville Road, Biglerville. Rev. Gary Fanus will officiate the service. Interment will follow at Wenksville Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, please make memorial contributions to the Wenksville United Methodist Church, 2010 Wenksville Road, Biglerville, PA 17307.
To leave a condolence for the family, please visit DuganFH.com.
