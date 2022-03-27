Jeffrey A. Foster, 54, of Taneytown, Maryland, passed away on Thursday, March 24, 2022, at Sinai Hospital in Baltimore, Md.
Born October 1, 1967, in Baltimore, he was the son of Robert E. Foster of Billings, Mont., and the late Jacquelyn M. (Gordon) Foster.
Jeff owned and operated Precision Heating & Cooling in Walkersville, Md., for the past 19 years. He enjoyed teaching HVAC at the ABC School in Hagerstown, Md. Jeff was a loyal Hershey Bears and Frederick Keys sports fan. His pride and joy was his yellow 1948 Willy’s Jeepster, which he would take on his annual Florida Turkey Trot and trips to Ocean City, Md. Jeff loved his five little “Fur Babies” (cats).
In addition to his father Robert and his wife Bonnie, Jeff is survived by his companion of 30 years, Debbie K. Talbert of Taneytown; a sister, Caroline N. Foster and companion Monica Kuykendall of Biglerville; stepson, Nathan D. Talbert and wife Stacy and their daughter Lexi, all of Keymar, Md.; nephew, Jonathon Kuykendall; two nieces, Heidi-Megan Dittmar and Kristina Rodriguez; a great-niece, Ailynn Dittmar; and a number of aunts, uncles and cousins. Jeff also leaves behind his loyal employees: Teresa Boone, Matt, Jack, Herman, and Chris who helped make his business the success that it has become.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 5 p.m. on Saturday, May 14, 2022, at the New Midway Fire Hall, 12019 Woodsboro Pike, New Midway, Md., with Deacon Charles Barnhart officiating. The family will receive friends at a reception following the service at the fire hall.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to your local SPCA.
Online tributes and condolences can be made at monahanfuneralhome.com.
