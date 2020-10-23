Raymond E. Hartzel (Eddie), age 73, of Biglerville, passed away Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020, at Gettysburg Hospital. He was born March 27, 1947, in Butler Township, Adams County, as the son of the late Guy H. and Thelma G. (Routzahn) Hartzel.
Raymond graduated from Biglerville High School. He was formerly employed by Arendtsville Borough, where he was the manager of the sewer treatment plant for 16 years.
Prior to working for the borough, he farmed several local farms and the family farm on Beecherstown Road.
Ray was kind, generous and loved by all who knew him. He had very special bonds with his two nieces and his nephew, and he cherished his great-granddaughter, Sophia. He loved to cook and spent his days in the kitchen cooking, baking, and reading newspapers. Even in his later years, he cooked from his wheelchair. He loved to make people laugh and was known as a jokester. He was quite the animal lover, especially when it came to his dog, Mittens.
He is survived by his wife, of 29 years, Shirley A. (Ford) Hartzel. He is also survived by his daughter, Jamie M. and husband Matthew French of Biglerville; his son, Eric J. and wife Shari Burrier of Lewisberry; seven grandchildren; one great-granddaughter; and three sisters, Fern Hess of Gettysburg, Fay Orner of Biglerville, and Jean Dugan of Aspers. He was preceded in death by one brother.
Professional services are entrusted to Dugan Funeral Home Inc., 111 S. Main St., Bendersville.
Private graveside services will be held in the Greenmount Cemetery, Arendtsville. A celebration of Ray’s life will be held at a future time.
Friends may express online condolences at DuganFH.com.
