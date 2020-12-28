Lottie V. Seaman, 87, of Gettysburg passed away on Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020 at SpiriTrust Lutheran the Village at Gettysburg.
Born June 9, 1933 in Washington, D.C., she was the daughter of the late Louis and Mildred (Beard) Hodges. She is survived by her husband of 69 years, Arnold E. Seaman.
Lottie had been employed for a number of years at Hoffman Homes as a teacher assistant. Lottie enjoyed her family, trips to the beach and Disney World. She enjoyed watching her favorite bird, the Cardinal, and later in life Wii Bowling at SpiriTrust Lutheran. Lottie had been a volunteer for many years at The Majestic Theater and with The Gettysburg Hospital Auxiliary.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by three children, Pamela Seaman of Everett, Wash., Charles Seaman (Cheryl) of Rehoboth Beach, Del. and Lesli Staley of Hanover; four grandchildren: Courtney Daniel (David), Lauren Hopper (Terese), Kristen Bodnar (Garrick) and Matthew Staley; five great-grandchildren, Madison and Joy Hopper, Catherine Daniel, Brock and Grady Bodnar; two sisters, Lois Previti and Florence Curly. Lottie was predeceased by five sisters: Catherine Montgomery, Dorothy Esham, Mildred Saxty, Marie Allen and Martha Sullivan.
Funeral Services and interment will be held at a future date. In lieu of flowers the family suggests memorials to the Hoffman Homes, 815 Orphanage Road, Littlestown, PA 17340. The Monahan Funeral Home in Gettysburg is assisting the family with the arrangements, online condolences can be made at monahanfuneralhome.com.
