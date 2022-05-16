Michelle C. Inlow, 49, entered into God’s eternal care on Friday, May 13, 2022, at her home. She was the wife of Mark A. Inlow to whom she was married 13 years.
Born February 16, 1973, in Baltimore, she was the daughter of Charles Kvech of Littlestown and the late Marsha A. (Cermak) Kvech. Michelle was currently employed with ICF Inc. as a tech writer of computer programs. She was a member of St. Aloysius Catholic Church, Littlestown. She enjoyed gardening, camping, cooking, tending to her chickens and dogs and especially spending time with her family and friends.
In addition to her husband and father, she is survived by four children, Brittany Valentine, Timothy Valentine, and Kirsten Valentine, all of St. Petersburg, Fla., and Justin Valentine of Bree, Belgium; two stepdaughters, Myranda Inlow of Middletown, and Crystal Steinbrecher of York; God daughter, Charlene Kvech; brother, Charles M. Kvech; and three sisters, Deborah M. Shurman, Elizabeth S. Fisher and Deby Williams. She was preceded in death by a brother Charles J. Kvech Jr.; and her in-laws, Richard and Ann Inlow.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. on Thursday, May 19, 2022, at St. Aloysius Catholic Church, Littlestown ,with Rev. C. Anthony Miller as celebrant. Burial will follow in Rest Haven Cemetery, Hanover. Friends and relatives will be received at Little’s Funeral Home, Littlestown, on Wednesday from 6 to 8 p.m.
Contributions in memory of Michelle may be made to Adams County SPCA, 11 Goldenville Road, Gettysburg, PA 17325.
