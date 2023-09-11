Anna M. (McCleaf) Swope passed away Saturday, September 9, 2023, at Penn State Health Medical Center, Lancaster.
Anna was a lifelong resident of Gettysburg and was a current resident of United Zion Retirement Community in Lititz, Pa.
She was the loving wife of the late David P. Swope, who predeceased her in 1997.
Anna was born May 9, 1933, in Cashtown to the late John and Edna (McDannell) McCleaf.
Anna was a 1951 graduate of Gettysburg Area High School and a lifelong member of St. James Lutheran Church. Anna worked for the Gettysburg Area School District, retiring in 1992. She and David were members of the Gettysburg Country Club and Elks Club. She enjoyed her bridge clubs and family time at their second home in Ocean City, Md.
Anna is predeceased by her siblings, Myrtle Bell, Ruth Bender, Martha Sneeringer, Mildred Kepner, and brothers, Lott, Jake, Johnny and Dale.
She is survived by her three daughters, Donavee Berger and husband Larry of Lititz, Pa., Valerie Kinderwater and husband Kurt of Colorado Springs, Colo., and Kimberly Devost and husband Brian of Virginia Beach, Va.; her grandchildren Olivia Devost Johnston (husband Keith) and Tyler Devost (wife Haleigh), all of Virginia Beach, Hannah Kinderwater Hadley (husband Dylan) of Calgary, Canada, and Paul Kinderwater of Denver, Colo.; and four great-grandchildren Delaney, Jordan, and Cooper Johnston of Virginia Beach, and Emma Hadley of Calgary, Canada.
Anna is also survived by her brother, Grover McCleaf of Cashtown; and sisters, Lake Poe of Bealeton, Va. and Victoria Gunthier of Gettysburg.
A celebration of life will be held at the discretion of the family at a later date.
