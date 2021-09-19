Anna Catherine (Becker) Shanebrook, 82, of New Oxford passed away Sept. 1, 2021 at Spiritrust Lutheran Village of Gettysburg. Anna was born on June 1, 1939, in New Oxford to Richard Nelson and Reginia (Carbaugh) Stevens.
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husbands Harold Charles Becker and Arthur Shanebrook and her son William Joseph Becker. Surviving are her daughters, Donna A. Cassatt and her husband Michael of Gettysburg, Janet M. Trone and her husband Jeffery of Thomasville, Sally A. McMaster and her husband Steve of New Oxford and her sons Ricky A. Becker and his wife Cindy of New Oxford, Harold C. Becker, Jr. and his wife Amelia of Hanover; 12 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren. She is also survived by a sister, Nadine Keefer, and her husband Richard and a brother Richard N. Stevens and his wife Marian and two nephews.
Anna worked for the Brethren Home and 25 years at the Visiting Nurses Association of Hanover and Spring Grove.
A graveside service will be held at the convenience of the family.
