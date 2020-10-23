Paul Gunnar Ericson, 74, of Fairfield, passed away suddenly on Friday, Oct. 9, 2020, at the Gettysburg Hospital.
He was born Sept. 19, 1946 in Hartford, Conn., the son of the late Carl and Ingeborg Ericson.
Paul graduated from Clark University in Worcester, Mass., in 1968. He served as a 1st lieutenant in the US Army before beginning a 30-year career at the CIA. Following his retirement, Paul embarked upon a second career as a high school social studies teacher.
He was an avid bicyclist who was very active with the Frederick Bicycle Club. He also enjoyed reading, gardening and European soccer.
Paul is survived by two sons, Karl Ericson and his wife Naseem Hussain of Silver Spring, Md., and Marc Ericson and his wife Hilary, also of Silver Spring, Md.; and five grandchildren, Linnea Ericson, Stella Ericson, Felix Ericson, Selim Ericson and Alina Ericson.
Private funeral services will take place at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Rails-to-Trails Conservancy, www.railstotrails.org.
Online obituary and condolences available at monahanfuneralhome.com.
