William Shoemaker, Littlestown Football: Shoemaker rushed for 230 yards and 3 TDs on 13 carries in a 40-7 win over Biglerville

Natalie Showaker, Biglerville Field Hockey: Showaker scored 5 goals in 3 wins for the Canners, including a hat trick against Littlestown.

Cory Heffner, Delone Catholic Football: Heffner rushed for 144 yards and 3 TDs on 6 carries in a 62-14 win over Fairfield.

Avery Benzel, Bermudian Springs Girls' Soccer: Benzel scored a goal in three straight games for the Eagles, including a a tally in a double-overtime tie with Fairfield.

Olivia Roth & Ella Knox, Delone Catholic Girls' Tennis: Roth and Knox reached the title match of the YAIAA Class 2A Doubles Tournament, going 3-1 in 4 matches.

