Jack Lee Mickey

Jack Lee “Apple Jack” Mickey, 90, of Chambersburg, Pa. passed away peacefully Dec. 27, 2022 with his son, Dwight L. Mickey by his side.
Born July 21, 1932, in Gettysburg, Jack was the son of the late Samuel J. and Hazel M. Pennell Mickey. In 1933, the family moved to a dairy farm in Williamson, Pa. The family also grew tomatoes for H. J. Heinz Co. Jack graduated from St. Thomas High School in 1951, where he played soccer, baseball and was active in the FFA. Upon graduation, Jack hauled milk for Ray Rotz and worked for Charles E. Brake Co., St. Thomas, Pa. In 1954, he enlisted in the U.S. Army, spending six months training in Aberdeen, Md., and eighteen months in Japan. Upon returning from the Army, Jack was employed processing milk at Shively’s Dairy, Chambersburg. He married Wilma Bingham Shatzer on April 6, 1958 at the St. Thomas United Brethren Church. She preceded him in death on Feb. 12, 2012.
In 1960, Jack became fulltime at Shatzer’s Fruit Market and Orchards, Chambersburg. In 1972, he took over all management of the orchard and at the time of his death was in partnership with his son, Dwight L. Mickey. A hard worker, Jack was a vital part of the daily operations of the business and put in more than a full day’s work up until his recent illness.
Jack was a member of the St. Thomas United Methodist Church, Franklin County Horticultural Society (having served as president, treasurer, and director), State Horticultural Association of Pennsylvania (having served as president and on the Farm Show Committee), the Cumberland Valley Antique Engine and Machinery Association and Burt J. Asper American Legion Post 46. Jack won numerous awards for his produce at the Pennsylvania State Farm Show. He was designated a Master Farmer in 1997. In 2003, at the Mid-Atlantic Fruit and Vegetable Growers Convention, he was named Grower of the Year by the State Horticultural Association of Pennsylvania.
Jack enjoyed hunting and fishing, having made several trips to Canada and out west. He was a friend to all who knew him.
In addition to his son, he is survived by his daughter-in-law Lisa Garland Mickey, step-grandson Christopher G. Diaz, brother Fred K. (Bonnie) Mickey, sister-in-law Loretta N. Davis Mickey all of Chambersburg; three nephews, Timothy L. (Tonya) Mickey of Chambersburg, Craig A. (Rhonda) Mickey of Fort Wayne, Ind., Todd L. Mickey of McKeesport, Pa., and their families. He was also preceded in death by a brother, Charles Robert Mickey.
A viewing will be held at Thomas L. Geisel Funeral Home, 333 Falling Spring Road, Chambersburg, Pa. on Monday, Jan. 2, 2023 from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. Private graveside service with military honors by members of the Charles Nitterhouse Post 1599 VFW Honor Guard will be in St. Thomas Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the St. Thomas Cemetery Association, c/o Galen May, 197 Pioneer Drive, St. Thomas, PA 17252 or the St. Thomas United Methodist Church, 360 St. Thomas-Edenville Road, St. Thomas, PA 17252.
Condolences and memories may be shared at geiselfuneralhome.com.
