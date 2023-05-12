Wanda Louise Topper, age 60, of Fairfield, died unexpectedly on Wednesday, May 10, 2023. Born July 26, 1962, she was the daughter of the late Theodore Newman and Nancy Louise Topper.
Wanda worked for 30-plu years as a nursing assistant for the Daughters of Charity in Emmitsburg. She was a wonderful caretaker and loved her family. She insisted on always babysitting all the little ones in the family. She was fun-loving but her wrath was also well known. She liked playing cards, cooking and baking, getting her nails done and going shopping.
Wanda is survived by her daughter, Amanda Topper and partner Chase of Gettysburg;, grandchildren, Cheyenne, Colesen, Katie, Bailey, Allie, and Maddie Topper; siblings, Sam Topper and wife Jeannie of Emmitsburg, Md., Helen Topper of Fairfield, John Topper and wife Wanda of Littlestown, Ronald Topper and wife Marjorie of Emmitsburg, Md., Laura Brown and husband Richard of Emmitsburg, Md., and Patrick Topper of Fairfield; and nieces and nephews, Michael and Brandon Cool, Tara, Steve Topper, Chris and Ashley Barto, Michael Topper and wife Ashley, Brandon, Brooke Small, Bryce, Taylor, Brady Topper, Brenden Snurr, Wesley, Brittnee Brown, Sammie, Natalie, Jake and Teddy and special niece Kaitlynn. Wanda was predeceased by her brother, James (Butch) Topper.
A viewing will be held at the Myers-Durboraw Funeral Home, 210 W. Main St., Emmitsburg, MD 21727, on Wednesday, May 17, 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. A Funeral Mass will be held the following day, May 18, at 11 a.m., at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, 47 DePaul St., Emmitsburg, and Wanda will be laid to rest at New St. Joseph Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to Patrick Topper, 30 Snow Bird Trail, Fairfield, PA, 17320 to help defer expenses.
Online condolences can be made to www.meyersdurborawfh.com.
