Thomas C. Hockensmith, 84, died Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020, at his home. He was the husband of Anita L. (Rickrode) Hockensmith, his wife of 56 years.
Tom was born Aug. 11, 1936, in New Oxford, the son of the late Joseph L. and Doris R. (Groft) Hockensmith.
Tom was a member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in New Oxford, a 1954 graduate of Delone Catholic High School, and he served in the U.S. Army from 1959-1965.
In addition to his wife Anita, Tom is survived by his children, Karen H. Menges and her husband John of Arendtsville, David T. Hockensmith and his wife Lisa of New Oxford, and Kristi H. Fields and her husband Mark of New Oxford; six grandchildren: Hannah Menges, Joseph Menges, Brittany Laughman, Katelyn Laughman, Zachary Fields, and, Abbigail Fields; two brothers, Larry J. Hockensmith of Ocean Isle Beach, N.C., and Joseph A. Hockensmith of Duncannon; and two sisters, Jean M. Strazzella of Hanover; and Mary Ellen Myers of Wagontown. He was predeceased by a son, Daniel J. Hockensmith, and a brother, Robert D. Hockensmith.
Following cremation, a visitation will be held on Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2020, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Feiser Funeral Home, Inc, 302 Lincoln Way West, New Oxford, with prayers at 7 p.m. Funeral services and burial will be private.
Memorial contributions may be made to Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 106 Carlisle St, New Oxford, PA 17350, or to SpiriTrust Hospice and Homecare, 2700 Luther Dr, Chambersburg, PA 17202. Memories may be shared at www.feiserfuneralhome.com.
