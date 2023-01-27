Gregory L. Dixon, age 73, of Biglerville, passed away Tuesday, January 24, 2023 at WellSpan Gettysburg Hospital. He was born June 19,1949 in Gettysburg to Herman and Ethel (Beamer) Dixon, Jr. of Biglerville.
Greg was partner in the former Fun Season Motorcycle and Snowmobile Store in Biglerville. He was employed at the former AMF in Hanover and later with Rider’s Edge, Gettysburg. Greg enjoyed Yamaha motorcycles, his swimming pool, woodworking and the RV trips to Florida.
In addition to his parents, he is survived by his wife of 41 years, Donna R. Dixon of Biglerville; son, Steven M. Szczesniuk and his wife, Brooke of Strongsville, Ohio; two daughters, Karen Morris and Amy Williams, both of Gettysburg; golden retriever, Jasmine and one sister. He was preceded in death by his brother, Dennis Dixon.
Professional services have been entrusted to Dugan Funeral Home, Bendersville. A public visitation will be held on Wednesday, February 1, 2023, from 10–11 a.m. at Centenary United Methodist Church, 99 North Main Street, Biglerville, PA 17307. Funeral services will take place at 11 a.m. at the church with Rev. Gary Fanus officiating. A Procession to Greenmount Cemetery in Arendtsville, Pa. will follow the service for burial. Friends may express online condolences at www.DuganFH.com
