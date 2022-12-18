Joseph W. Walde, age 90, of Gettysburg, passed away December 14, 2022, at the Gettysburg Center. He was born April 23, 1932, in Lykens, a son of the late Paul K. and Mary (Schmick) Walde.
Joseph was a supervisor for Inland Container Corporation and also owned and operated Walde’s Motor Repair for over 40 years. He was a member of St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church, Catholic War Vets and Upper Adams Fish and Game. Joe was an avid hunter and fisherman and enjoyed woodworking, building furniture, lights, tables, etc., forging, welding and riding his motorcycle. Joseph and his wife Shirley enjoyed putting lots of miles on his Harley-Davidson trike. Joe graduated from Biglerville High School where he was a standout running back and 100 meter dash athlete.
He is survived by his wife of 67 years, Shirley A. (Watson) Walde of Gettysburg; children, Diana Gulden and husband David of Gettysburg, Greg Walde and wife Elaine (Keller) of Gettysburg, Mark Walde and wife Belinda (Hall) of Biglerville, Jody Walde-Stine and husband George C. Stine Jr. of Biglerville, and Nick Walde and fiancé Rebecca Hansford of Gettysburg; nine grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; sister, Virginia Miller and husband Jerry of Biglerville; brother-in-law, Robert Watson of Aspers; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. Joe was preceded in death by a granddaughter, Jordan Walde; and two nephews, John D. Miller and Steven Walde.
Professional services have been entrusted to Dugan Funeral Home Inc., 111 S. Main St., Bendersville, where visitation will be held on Wednesday, December 21, from 10 a.m. until time of funeral service at 11 a.m. Rev. Richard Reese will officiate. Joseph will be laid to rest at Oak Lawn Cemetery with military honors provided by the Adams County Allied Veterans.
To leave a condolence for the family, please visit DuganFH.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.