Deborah A. Kuhn, 68, of Mt. Holly Springs, Pa., passed away on Sunday, September 25, 2022, in her sister’s home, Belinda, with her family by her side.
She was born on January 16, 1954, in Hanover, Pa., to Ferne Emily Lehigh and Ruth Kuhn and the late Robert Kuhn and was the widow of Marlin Kuhn.
Deb retired from the Gettysburg Police Station where she worked as a meter maid then later worked at the Gettysburg College in the kitchen. She loved going to Florida and Rehoboth Beach. She enjoyed playing bingo and Texas Hold’em cards with her friends and family.
Surviving are her children, Nicole Lener (boyfriend, Brandon Zirk), and Troy (Carly) Redding; 10 grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; four sisters, Doris (Danny) Walker of Windor, Belinda (Joel) Redding of Aspers, Susan Kuhn of Biglerville, and Connie Carbajal of Gettysburg; five brothers, Robert (Maureen) Kuhn of South Carolina, Michael (Jillian) Kuhn of York Springs, Joe (Kim) Kuhn of Chambersburg, and James (Kristine) Dupler of East Berlin.
As per her wishes, there will be no services at this time. Arrangements are being handled by Hollinger Funeral Home & Crematory Inc., Mt. Holly Springs.
Visit www.HollingerFuneralHome.com to offer condolences to the family.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.