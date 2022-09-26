Devan Ponce, Biglerville Boys' Soccer: Devan recorded 7 goals and 3 assists in 3 wins for the Canners, including a hat trick vs. Bermudian Springs

Brittyn Eakins, New Oxford Football: Brittyn rushed for 114 yards and 2 TDs while posting 7 tackles, including 3 tackles for loss, in a 36-18 win over Dover

Maddie O'Brien, Delone Catholic Girls' Soccer: Maddie scored 8 goals in 3 wins for the Squirettes, including hat tricks vs. Littlestown and Hanover

Stephen Higgs, Fairfield Football: Stephen rushed for 147 yards and 2 TDs, and caught a 54-yard TD pass, in a 25-7 win over Biglerville

Alex Popoff, Littlestown Football: Alex completed 13 of 16 passes for 257 yards and 5 TDs in a 50-6 win over Hanover

Vote

View Results